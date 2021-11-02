RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Trading Up 5.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $149.20 and last traded at $149.20. Approximately 538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 422,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.80.

Specifically, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.74.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

