Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $74.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kforce traded as high as $71.49 and last traded at $70.31, with a volume of 5251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Kforce by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Kforce by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

