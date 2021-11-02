Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $74.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kforce traded as high as $71.49 and last traded at $70.31, with a volume of 5251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.28.
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.
Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)
Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.
