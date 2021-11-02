Short Interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Drops By 26.0%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 491,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.