ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

NASDAQ CLPT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market cap of $380.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.02. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $173,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.