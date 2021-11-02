Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New $457,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Nasdaq by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nasdaq by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Nasdaq by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,016. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $210.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.33. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.23 and a fifty-two week high of $211.66.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.