a.k.a. Brands (AKA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AKA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 176,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,237. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

