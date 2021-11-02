Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESTA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.38. 50,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,951. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

In other news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Establishment Labs stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

