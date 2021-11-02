Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,909.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,832.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,633.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.03 and a 12 month high of $2,982.36. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $491,910,183 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

