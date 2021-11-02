Accuvest Global Advisors Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 720,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after purchasing an additional 331,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,485,000 after purchasing an additional 212,810 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $72,110,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,294,000 after acquiring an additional 478,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

