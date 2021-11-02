Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires 557 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after acquiring an additional 393,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.