iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,216 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

EWJ stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

