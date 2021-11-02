Accuvest Global Advisors Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors owned about 1.95% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWO opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.28. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

