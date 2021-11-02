Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.