Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 62,073 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $75,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,496,000 after acquiring an additional 524,376 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,102,000 after acquiring an additional 57,641 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

