Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $82.41 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,250 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Snowflake worth $82,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $357.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.01 and its 200 day moving average is $271.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,465 shares of company stock worth $322,806,904 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.72.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

