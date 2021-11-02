Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $88,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.50. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

