KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of KBR opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

