Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKCCF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.