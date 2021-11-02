Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKCCF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Analyst Recommendations for Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.