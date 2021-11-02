Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.