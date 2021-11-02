Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,187 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Ecolab worth $98,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,309,000 after buying an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $222.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.59 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

