LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Pool by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $514.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $520.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

