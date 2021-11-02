LMR Partners LLP Takes $807,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,099 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 23.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 109.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,169 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FL. Cowen lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Shares of FL stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

