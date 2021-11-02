Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,801 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

