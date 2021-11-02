Amalgamated Bank Acquires 64,594 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 419.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,594 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.82.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

