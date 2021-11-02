UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 188,821 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,821 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $100,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

