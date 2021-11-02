Amalgamated Bank Has $6.46 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 585.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,694 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 32.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The AES stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

