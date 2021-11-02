3,053 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

