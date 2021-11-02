20,115 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.09.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.02 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

