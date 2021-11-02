California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,409 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $23,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,192,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 218,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,084,000 after buying an additional 99,979 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $354.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.76 and a 12 month high of $360.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

