First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $35,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,725,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

