Capital International Sarl Sells 950 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 55.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 770 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 294.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 38,267 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 753.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 362.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 72,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.21 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

