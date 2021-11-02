Capital International Sarl Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $319.89 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.74 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.38 and its 200 day moving average is $293.50. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $1,916,682. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

