Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492,407 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of The Southern worth $115,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 49,756 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 417.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 298,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 240,882 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.