Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

KL opened at C$51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.67. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$65.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$50.00 to C$55.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.14.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$12,455,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

