Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is set to release its 9/30/2021 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

