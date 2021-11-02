Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.31 and a beta of 2.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Medallion Financial worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

