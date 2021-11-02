Pinterest (PINS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.52 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $2,709,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinterest stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.54% of Pinterest worth $2,308,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

