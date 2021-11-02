CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

NYSE CNA opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNA Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

