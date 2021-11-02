Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

NYSE O opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

