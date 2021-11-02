Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 25.72%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
