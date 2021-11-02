Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 25.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Meridian worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

