Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,121,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 1,733,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,535.0 days.

Shares of GPAGF stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Gruma has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gruma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

