H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 531,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.8 days.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

