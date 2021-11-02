Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 20.4% in October

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of FRCOY opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

