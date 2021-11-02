WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Holdings Lowered by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 98,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

