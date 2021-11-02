Stantec (STN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stantec (TSE: STN) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$78.00.

10/22/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00.

10/19/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$73.00.

10/14/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00.

STN opened at C$67.94 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of C$37.60 and a one year high of C$72.11. The company has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.01.

Get Stantec Inc alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6819448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,500,872. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.