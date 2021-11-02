Humaniq Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $55,263.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00220249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00093642 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

