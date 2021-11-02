Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. Bank of America downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

