Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

EFGSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

