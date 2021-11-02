DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

