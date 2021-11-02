DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
Read More: How does quantitative easing work?
