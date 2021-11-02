ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $38.20 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Exact Sciences worth $38,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.31. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.58.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

